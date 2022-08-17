New Telford bus service aims to cut cost of work travel
- Published
A new bus service is being planned to help residents with the costs of getting to work.
The proposed new route was in response to residents wanting better links to employment sites, Telford & Wrekin Council said.
Funded by the authority, a search has begun for an operator for the route from Madeley to Wellington.
Councillor Richard Overton said they were responding to the cost of living crisis.
As well as cutting the cost of journeys to work he said it would "hopefully open up new employment opportunities for those who may have previously struggled to get to the sites".
