Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash.
Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April.
A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars side take on an ex-professional and celebrity team in Market Drayton.
The money it raised will be donated to a charity supporting children in Kenya, where Ms Hope volunteered.
"She was a wonderful human being," said Ms Hope's father, Wing Cdr Neil Hope. "She would do things for other people all of the time.
"The voluntary stuff and the charity stuff that she did was just absolutely fantastic."
Ms Hope had spent time volunteering for the charity Restart Africa and had been planning to return to Kenya to teach there.
Her parents said they hoped the money raised at the charity match would support dozens of children in the country though primary and secondary school.
"It's just amazing seeing all the support we've been getting for this," said Ms Hope's mum, Helen.
"It's so lovely and Charlotte would not believe this was all being done in her name, she'd be amazed."
