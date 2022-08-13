Market Drayton football fundraiser in memory of trainee teacher
A charity football match has been organised to raise money in memory of a trainee teacher.
Charlotte Hope, 19, died in a crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April.
Her father, Wing Cdr Neil Hope, has organised the game on Sunday between an RAF all-stars side and an ex-professional and celebrity team.
Money raised will benefit children in Kenya as Mr Hope said his daughter had fallen "in love with the place".
"We felt as a legacy to her we would try and raise money for the Restart Centre," he said.
The 19-year-old volunteered for Restart Africa at its base near Nairobi, distributing donated football kits to schools and other organisations.
The charity supports abandoned and abused street children in Kenya.
Efforts in Charlotte's memory have so far raised about £18,000, Mr Hope said.
The event on Sunday will begin at midday at Market Drayton Town Football Club.
