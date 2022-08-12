Telford couple's delight at £1m EuroMillions lottery win
- Published
A couple who won £1m in a EuroMillions draw plan to help family members by paying for their house extension.
Ruth and Rob Giblin, of Telford, Shropshire, are among 22 people who became millionaires on 22 July.
Mrs Giblin's sister has additional needs and is cared for by their mum and dad at their parents' home.
The win "means I get to help my parents by building an extension on to their house so there's enough bedrooms for everyone to sleep in", Mrs Giblin said.
The couple, who say they will continue to work, have paid off their mortgage after enjoying their win - which came on Mrs Giblin's father's birthday.
"It's definitely a family affair. We are a very close bunch, so it is more like our win as a whole rather than our win as a couple," said the 44-year-old, who originally thought the email was a scam.
The family are planning a big holiday and said it would be somewhere via plane as their two teenage children had never flown before.
Mrs Giblin added: "My parents look after my sister who has additional needs, so an extension will mean everyone can get a proper night's sleep."
While the leisure centre supervisor and her 48-year-old husband, an engineer, both plan to continue working, Mrs Giblin said she may look to reduce her hours so she could have weekends back to spend more time with family and friends.
