Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Telford crash
A driver has been arrested after a 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Telford.
He was confirmed dead at the scene at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout at 19:24 BST on Tuesday, the ambulance service said.
A female passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.
West Mercia Police said the 55-year-old suspect did not require treatment and he remained in custody.
The force said the silver Peugeot 308 had been travelling south towards the Dawley Bank roundabout when it had crashed with the motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.
Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
