Severn Valley Railway: Heatwave sees heritage line switch to diesel
- Published
A heritage railway said it will only run diesel-hauled passenger services during extreme temperatures this week.
Severn Valley Railway said the move was to avoid causing lineside fires.
The change will be made from Wednesday to Sunday on the line it runs between Kidderminster in Worcestershire and Bridgnorth in Shropshire.
The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 35C (95F) in some areas.
Managing director Helen Smith said the company experienced a number of fires recently caused by sparks or cinders escaping from steam locomotives.
"These can quickly catch hold, because prolonged hot weather has left the lineside vegetation tinder-dry," she said.
"This is the second time we've had to take this action this year, and we very much hope that our visitors will understand the reasons for it."
The railway said after carrying out a risk assessment it would be running short steam footplate rides at both Bridgnorth and Kidderminster stations for a small extra charge.