Huge fire rips through scrapyard near Clun

A huge fire has ripped through a commercial scrap metal yard near Clun, Shropshire.

Firefighters said large smoke plumes could be seen from several miles away as they travelled to the incident in Five Turnings at 20:53 BST on Monday.

Eight Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews tackled the blaze with additional help provided by teams from the West Midlands, West Wales and Hereford and Worcester.

Nearby residents have been advised to shut their windows

It is ongoing, the fire service said.

Nearby residents have been advised to shut their windows due to a large amount of smoke in the area.

Motorists have been warned the Brick Kiln Farm road is likely to be closed.

The fire is still being tackled and a nearby road is likely to be closed, Shropshire Fire and Rescue has said

