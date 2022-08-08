Rising costs affect popular Shrewsbury Flower Show
The rising cost of marquees and a shortage of labour have affected the staging of a popular horticultural show, organisers say.
Thousands of people are expected at the Shrewsbury Flower Show on 12 and 13 August, the first time it has run in three years due to coronavirus.
The show, which originated in 1875, fills the 29-acre Quarry Park.
Chairman Maelor Owen said the cost of marquees had risen by a third since the show was last run.
"We used to employ a company to provide the marquees, they used to employ foreign workers, the lockdown came, the foreign workers went home, and when they started again they didn't have the staff," he said.
"So we've had a devil of a job getting them."
Ticket prices had risen to £30 for a day ticket this year he explained, up from £25 in 2019.
"We've got to make it pay, but when you look at the programme, there's loads going on," Mr Owen said.
Attractions at the show include floral displays, equestrian events, live music and fireworks.
Attendance on Saturday is also expected to be affected by a rail strike by members of the Aslef union.
