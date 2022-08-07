Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative.

Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation.

On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community group One Voice in Hadley, Telford.

Simone Beaumont, his granddaughter, said it was great to see people enjoying themselves.

Jamaica became independent on 6 August 1962 after 307 years as a British colony.

Ms Beaumont, who also celebrated with her mother and children, said: "He [Mr Beaumont] is the root of the tree; he's got eight boys, one daughter and a trailer load of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.

"For him to be as old as he is, I feel like we need to appreciate him, cherish him and respect the values he's shown us as a family."

One Voice is a community group representing "all nationalities in the Caribbean", and organiser of the event it hosted, Sherrel Fikeis, said: "Here in this room, there are people from the Caribbean but all races coming together to celebrate."

Attendee Udailia, who came to Telford in 1971, added: "It's nice to see the community holding together as one and getting together again."

