Medic defends proposed site for Shrewsbury GP hub
- Published
The planned site for a new medical hub has been defended by a doctor who says letting local GP services continue as they are "is not an option".
The hub, to open in Shrewsbury in July 2025 under proposals, would house six existing GP practices along with other health and wellbeing services.
A location was identified in Meole Brace but critics raised concerns about how patients would get there.
The clinical lead for the scheme says a transport assessment is under way.
Marysville, South Hermitage, Marden, The Beeches, Belvidere and Claremont Bank practices would become part of the hub if approved.
Liberal Democrat councillors in the town have previously raised concerns the move could lead to closures of practices.
But clinicians say they hope the hub will be a "facility to be proud of".
Dr Charlotte Hart, GP at Radbrook Green Surgery and clinical lead for the Shrewsbury Health Hub, said Meole Brace had been identified as "equidistant" for a lot of patients.
Following public consultation, Dr Hart said, concerns were raised about access so assessment was under way to make sure "people who are registered at the practices that are moving in can actually get there in a timely fashion and easily".
Dr Hart said there had been a "lot of positivity" around the scheme.
"I think what we have to understand is, doing nothing for these six practices and letting them stay in their current locations, or them deciding to stay in their current locations, that's not actually an option," she explained.
"The only funding that is available at the moment for expanding [general practices], the buildings of them, is through this hub - this is the only option."
Next steps involve purchase of the land, applying for planning permission and finishing the business case, Dr Hart said.
