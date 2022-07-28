Man bailed in Shrewsbury murder investigation
A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further investigations, say police.
The 49-year-old was detained in Gosport, Hampshire, after a man was found dead at a house in Shrewsbury.
Police discovered the 69-year-old at the property on Sutton Way at about 19:30 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about his safety.
He is yet to be formally identified and West Mercia Police has said its investigation is ongoing.
