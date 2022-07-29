Telford craftsman, 24, among last clay pipe-makers
- Published
A 24-year-old is among the last clay pipe-makers in Britain after coming across the skill by "complete coincidence".
Oliver Meeson from Newport, in Telford, specialises in making 19th Century tobacco pipes using original moulds and historic techniques.
It comes after the Heritage Crafts Association added the craft to its red list of endangered skills.
Mr Meeson said keeping the skill alive was "very rewarding".
He began making clay pipes four years ago, he said, after his father, a long-time member of Newport History Society, heard a talk by local man Rex Key about clay pipe making.
"When my dad came home and told me about it, I was instantly intrigued - plus the artist in me loved how they looked. So I made contact with Rex, who invited me to spend a day with him to learn more about it," he said.
"We quickly discovered I was pretty good at it, picking it up from the get-go and the rest, as they say, is history."
The pipes are made using white earthenware clay, fired in a kiln, before each one is finished by hand.
The majority of Mr Meeson's pipes are sold at shows and craft fairs.
"I'm passionate about my craft... but I do worry that this craft could end up forgotten and die out," he said.
Oliver will be demonstrating his work at Broseley Pipeworks, one of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust sites, every Thursday and Saturday, between 28 July and 10 September.
It was home to one of the last clay tobacco pipe factories in the country, which closed its doors during the 1950s.
Kate Cadman, from Broseley Pipeworks, said: "It's absolutely wonderful that we've got a young man like Oliver keeping this cherished, heritage craft alive."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk