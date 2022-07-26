Father and son to compete in Transplant Games after liver donation
A boy born with a rare liver disease is set to compete in the British Transplant Games with his father after receiving an organ donation from him.
Just before his first birthday, Harry Maceachen, from Shrewsbury, had a liver transplant which began to fail.
In 2016, when he was four years old, his father Simon stepped in and successfully offered part of his organ to his son, who is now 11.
The duo plan to compete in the games taking place in Leeds from Wednesday.
Organised by the Transplant Sport charity, the aim of the tournament is to raise awareness about transplantation and encourage more people to join the NHS Organ Donation Register.
Liver donation normally happens after a donor has died, however because it is the only internal organ that can regenerate, it is possible for living donors to donate a liver lobe and make a full recovery.
'Even more special'
Harry captured hearts after appearing on BBC Breakfast in 2015, stealing the show with his infectious giggle.
At the tournament, which is being held in Leeds until Sunday, he will be playing table tennis and swimming.
His father will also be taking part in the 25m freestyle swim, long jump and obstacle race.
"This is the first year Harry is old enough to compete in one of my main disciplines, the swimming, which makes these games even more special than usual," Mr Maceachen said.
The Transplant Games have been running for more than 40 years and each competing team represents a different hospital in the UK.
About 1,000 transplant athletes take part in the annual four-day event.
