Murder arrest after Shrewsbury man found dead at house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 69-year-old man was found dead at a house in Shrewsbury.
Police made the discovery an address on Sutton Way at about 19:30 BST on Sunday after receiving a report concerning the man's safety.
The 46-year-old suspect, who is from Shrewsbury, was later arrested in Gosport, Hampshire.
He remains in custody and West Mercia Police said no other suspects were being sought at this stage.
Officers remain at the scene while inquires continue and the force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
