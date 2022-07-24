Cosford Food festival goes ticket only after traffic issues
- Published
Food festival organisers say only ticket holders will be allowed in to the event after "unprecedented demand" led to traffic issues.
The Cosford Food Festival was taking place at the RAF Cosford Museum in Shropshire on Saturday and Sunday.
Motorists reported waiting up to two hours to get on site on the first day.
In a post on Facebook, organisers said they were aware of issues and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
It said Saturday ticketholders who were not able to reach the site on the day would be able to use their tickets to get in on Sunday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.