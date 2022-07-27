Birmingham 2022: Anger over Commonwealth Games tickets resale block
People with tickets for the Commonwealth Games have contacted the BBC angry at the closure of the official resale site.
Tickets for Birmingham 2022 have proved popular, with the Games set to be the best-attended on record.
However, some people who can no longer make events say they have been unable to sell tickets on since the official resale site closed on 4 July.
Birmingham 2022 has said ticket-holders can transfer them to friends or family.
Michael Thomas, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, has £300 of tickets, including cycling events held in London on Saturday, and was planning to make a T20 cricket match on the same evening at Edgbaston.
A train drivers' strike on Saturday means that is no longer possible and he has chosen not to travel to the velodrome.
"There is no way of reselling the tickets unless they reopen their resale site... which they are not going to do," he said.
"They are still selling tickets [for the cycling] so why can't we be able to resell out tickets to people that can make it?"
Big sporting events
Matthew Canning, from Bristol, is planning to stay with his family in Lichfield, Staffordshire, to make a number of events and holds £500 of tickets.
He is no stranger to big sporting competitions, having attended the Rugby World Cup, Cricket World Cup, London Olympics and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
"With ballots you never know what you're going to get, so the safest thing to do is over-egg it and then sell what you don't want via the resale site," he said.
"With the Rugby World Cup in 2015, I got semi-finals tickets. But the week before, when I saw who got through the quarter-finals, I decided not to go and sold them on the resale site.
"We fans know how these events work, but the organisers [of Birmingham 2022] don't seem to."
Mr Canning said he supported the need for official sites to prevent touting, but added it was unusual for a resale site to close so early.
The Women's Euros adopted a similar approach to Birmingham 2022, but without introducing legislation. It is unclear how widespread the practice is.
"Interestingly many of the tickets I've got are for events that tickets are no longer available [for], or not at that price anyway," he said.
"So I think there's a good chance they would have sold."
Instead, the seats will remain empty unless friends can make it instead of him.
They include £65 tickets for the closing ceremony and £80 tickets for an athletics session that includes the 1500m men's final - an event won by Britain's Jake Wightman at the recent World Championships.
Mr Canning said he believed Birmingham 2022 organisers were trying to sell their own tickets, but had been "underhand" in their dealings with existing ticket-holders.
"I can find no mention that the resale site was going to close on 4 July - they should have made it clear when you were purchasing them," he said.
He said organisers had cited a similar approach used by other events, but he had yet to receive a response after asking which events they were referring to.
Birmingham 2022 said the official resale platform was open for a five-week period between 31 May and 4 July.
"Anyone who was unsuccessful in reselling tickets, or who wasn't considering selling their tickets until after the platform had closed, is able to transfer any unusable tickets to a friend or family member through their ticketing account," it added.
