Shrewsbury: New homes' gardens to be checked for bombs
A specialist team has been brought in to check people's gardens for explosive devices at a former barracks.
On Wednesday, unexploded mortar bombs were found at a Bellway property development on the site of the old Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury.
It was the third time in eight days that bomb disposal experts were called there.
Bellway said the safety of residents, staff, contractors and the wider community was its priority.
"We are currently communicating with residents to carry out a survey of gardens to ensure no further mortars are present," a spokesperson explained.
"The area underneath each home has already been excavated when the foundations were put in place," they added.
The developer, which plans to build more than 200 homes there in total, said the site was formerly "an army base which did not hold ammunition". The barracks closed as a Ministry of Defence unit in 2012.
West Mercia Police was called at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday to reports of unexploded ordnance on Copthorne Road.
100-metre cordon
A 100-metre safety cordon was put in place while specialists carried out two controlled explosions.
Bellway said that a risk assessment during the planning process deemed the chances of live ammunition being present as low, and "it is thought that the items found over the past week may have been brought back from a training exercise".
Similar devices to Wednesday's find were discovered at the site on 13 and 14 July and made safe by controlled explosions.
The MoD has been contacted for comment.
"We hope the ongoing presence of the specialist team on site will provide some reassurance," Bellway said.
