The Telford woman styling Commonwealth Games athletes' hair
A hair dresser has said she cannot wait to meet athletes from around the Commonwealth after getting a placement at the Birmingham Games.
For two weeks, Caitlin Steventon will be styling competitors' hair as they prepare to represent their nations.
She normally works at Hair Junction in Leegomery, Telford, and applied for the placement last November.
"I'm looking forward to meeting the athletes," she said. "I'm a little nervous but I should be alright."
Ms Steventon studied hair dressing at Telford College before joining a salon. "I loved it from the second I did it," she said.
After a number of application stages, Ms Steventon said she and her family were "really excited" when she finally found out she got the job.
"My mum was really happy," she said.
She will be working at the Games for about two weeks, working from 15:00 to 21:00 BST every day.
"I'm going to be styling for the athletes so if they want their hair doing or the competitions, or if they're just lounging around," she said.
