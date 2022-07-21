Third discovery of ordnance at former Copthorne Barracks
More unexploded ordnance has been found at a former army barracks which is being turned into housing.
It was the third time in eight days that bomb disposal experts were called to the site at Copthorne in Shrewsbury.
The developer Bellway is building more than 200 homes on the site, which closed as a Ministry of Defence (MoD) base in 2012.
It said the explosive devices had been found buried under the ground.
Similar devices were found at the site on 13 and 14 July and made safe by controlled explosions.
The MoD has been contacted for a comment.
