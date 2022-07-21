Overturned poultry lorry closes A5 roundabout at Gledrid
A lorry carrying poultry has overturned blocking a roundabout in Shropshire.
The A5 Chirk bypass is closed at the Gledrid roundabout between the B5070 Chirk Road and the A483 Halton roundabout, north of Oswestry.
Congestion is being reported back to the Gobowen turn off.
Road diversions are in place following the crash which happened at about 03:30 BST. Damage to the road surface has been reported and a fuel spillage has to be cleared.
