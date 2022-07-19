Queen's Baton Relay in Shropshire and Staffordshire
- Published
The Queen's Baton was transported via coracle and "elephant" as it continued its journey through Shropshire and Staffordshire.
It was carried down the River Severn at Ironbridge on the second leg of its route through the counties ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Shropshire stint began at dawn at the top of The Wrekin with Atlantic rower Stuart Shepherd.
"It's just absolutely fantastic," said the Wrekin Rowers team member.
Referring to support from the public, he added: "I can't believe people got up here voluntarily [to arrive] at this time of the morning."
The baton's journey across the West Midlands continues a similar relay through Commonwealth countries abroad.
Each leg marks the impending Games, with the baton's final destination being the opening ceremony in host city Birmingham on 28 July.
Safety precautions were put in place for local legs of the relay as the UK experienced its hottest day on record.
Kieran Riley, a volunteer first responder with West Midlands Ambulance Service, transported the baton down the Severn to Shropshire's Iron Bridge via coracle.
He was accompanied by a flotilla of coracles, canoes and kayaks.
Mr Riley said he had initially been unsure what a coracle was, and thought "that looks a bit scary".
"But in fact," he added, "it was absolutely fine - it was a great, great experience."
A life-sized elephant puppet from a London theatre company then carried fellow ambulance first responder Mark Jones over the bridge.
It felt "absolutely incredible," he said.
"Wow, what a part of history," he added, "although it was a bit warm up there."
The baton then continued through Telford before crossing into Staffordshire, visiting Stafford, Stone and Leek.
Dementia campaigner Manny Kang said his stint as a baton-bearer in Ironbridge had been a "fabulous" experience.
"It was brilliant to see the crowds out, lots of families and lots of locals which was really nice," he added.
Birmingham gymnast Joe Fraser, selected by Team England for the Commonwealth Games, carried the baton around the National Sports Centre in Lilleshall - home of British gymnastics.
"Walking around with people that I've trained with watching, and support staff that have guided me on the journey that I've been on, I was just so proud to bring that to Lilleshall."
The baton then crossed over to Staffordshire, making a stop at Stafford Castle.
Steve Glover was selected to hand the baton to his 81-year-old mum Anne, who has carried out voluntary work for more than 30 years.
Mr Glover, a fundraiser for his local hospice Katherine House, said he was "really excited, privileged and honoured" to have been nominated for the role.
A celebration event due to be held in Hanley Park on Monday was called off due to the heatwave.
Staffordshire Council advised any members of the public turning out to watch the relay to keep hydrated and limit exposure to the sun.
