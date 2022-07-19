Telford Exotic Zoo takes extra animal safety steps in heat

Tia the skunkExotic Zoo
Tia the skunk was given frozen fruit lollies

A zoo has closed to the public amid England's heatwave so staff can concentrate on animals' welfare.

The Exotic Zoo in Telford is using water baths and ice lollies to try to keep its inhabitants cool in extreme temperatures.

Some of the creatures are used to heat but others, such as the zoo's skunks, which have thick fur coats, need extra care, says boss Scott Adams.

The venue aims to re-open on Wednesday unless temperatures remain high.

Exotic Zoo
Dillon the armadillo was watered down as temperatures continued to rise

England is under its first ever red warning for extreme heat - meaning even the fit and healthy are at risk of death. It covers London, Leeds, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

Some schools have closed, train journeys have been affected and bin collections moved.

Exotic Zoo
Otters have been keeping cool with ice lollies

Mr Adams said he knew other zoos had closed and wanted to take similar steps to help his animals.

He explained: "We've been busy over the last couple of days putting out water baths, so keeping everyone nice and cool so they can have a soak if they want to.

"And we're making loads of tasty ice lollies with meal worms in, with bits of fruit or meats. It's interactive engagement for them."

Exotic Zoo
Julian the lemur was given extra attention by staff

Mr Adams said if high temperatures were the new normal, then the current heatwave would give the zoo "a chance to prepare for the future".

Exotic Zoo
Fudge and Caramel also needed help keeping cool

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics