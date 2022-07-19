Telford Exotic Zoo takes extra animal safety steps in heat
A zoo has closed to the public amid England's heatwave so staff can concentrate on animals' welfare.
The Exotic Zoo in Telford is using water baths and ice lollies to try to keep its inhabitants cool in extreme temperatures.
Some of the creatures are used to heat but others, such as the zoo's skunks, which have thick fur coats, need extra care, says boss Scott Adams.
The venue aims to re-open on Wednesday unless temperatures remain high.
England is under its first ever red warning for extreme heat - meaning even the fit and healthy are at risk of death. It covers London, Leeds, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.
Mr Adams said he knew other zoos had closed and wanted to take similar steps to help his animals.
He explained: "We've been busy over the last couple of days putting out water baths, so keeping everyone nice and cool so they can have a soak if they want to.
"And we're making loads of tasty ice lollies with meal worms in, with bits of fruit or meats. It's interactive engagement for them."
Mr Adams said if high temperatures were the new normal, then the current heatwave would give the zoo "a chance to prepare for the future".
