UK Heatwave: Warning after string of Shropshire wildfires
- Published
A fire service has warned people not to have bonfires and campfires in the countryside after a string of wildfires in the heatwave.
The hot weather has left the countryside in Shropshire very dry, the fire service said.
Firefighters have tackled 10 wildfires since Friday evening including one covering about 359 sq yds (300 sq m) in Weston Heath, near Telford.
People have also been urged not to smoke or use disposable barbecues.
The fire in Weston Heath in peat and undergrowth on Saturday took almost three hours to put out as it was hard to get to, the fire service said.
A water carrier had to be brought in from Oswestry and a long length of hose run through the woods so firefighters could put it out.
The blaze was thought to have been started by sparks from a campfire or smoking materials.
