Telford child sex abuse inquiry: Survivors to work with council on changes
- Published
Two survivors of child sexual exploitation are to work with Telford and Wrekin Council to make improvements after a damning inquiry.
A report, published on Tuesday, said more than 1,000 girls were abused in Telford over decades and agencies blamed children, not their abusers.
Holly Archer and Scarlett Jones, not their real names, were both sexually abused in the town.
The council said they had agreed to work with the authority.
They will help to ensure all the recommendations made by the report are implemented.
"The value of having survivor voices at the heart of the whole process is more than important, it's crucial," Holly and Scarlett said.
"We want to let the community know that we will do all we can to make sure all of the recommendations are implemented and so they work in practice."
Holly was repeatedly raped in Telford between the ages of 14 and 18.
She went on to launch a support service, write a book of her experiences and was among those who led calls for the inquiry.
Scarlett gave evidence to the inquiry about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child, and has also previously written a book on the subject.
When the report came out, she said she and Holly would "not stop until every recommendation is followed and adhered to".
The inquiry made 47 recommendations including calling for an annual report on child abuse in Telford, improving information sharing and ring-fencing funding of specialist child sexual exploitation teams.
Telford and Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies said the local authority accepted and would act on all the recommendations in full, working with Holly and Scarlett.
"I'm more determined than ever to make this a safe and happy place for future generations," he added.
Mr Davies said the authority would also protect funding for its children abused through exploitation team.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk