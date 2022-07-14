Second unexploded device found at Shrewsbury building site
A second possible explosive has been found at a building site in Shropshire.
A 50m (164ft) is in place on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, after the discovery of another piece of "unexploded ordnance", West Mercia Police said.
Experts carried out a controlled explosion at 19:30 BST on Wednesday after the first device was found.
The police force said explosive ordnance disposal officers were on their way to the scene.
