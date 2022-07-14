Five-day bridge closure warning issued for Tern Hill
Drivers are being warned of a five-day closure bridge closure.
Lostford No 2 Bridge near Tern Hill, Shropshire, is to be closed for repairs, which include rebuilding the parapet, from Monday 25 July.
The bridge carries an unclassified road from Drayton Field to the Lostford Junction of the A53 carriageway.
The council has apologised in advance for the disruption the closure is expected to cause although pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use it.
