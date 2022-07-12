Telford food share scheme in search of new premises under threat
Published
A community-run food group says it is under threat of closure if it cannot find new premises by the weekend.
Telford's Food Share Project has to vacate its current site on Rampart Way as the landlord is selling.
Director Lea Beven said the discount supermarket and food bank supported thousands of families in the area.
She called on Telford and Wrekin Council to provide alternative accommodation, warning other services would become overrun.
The project processes about 100 tonnes of excess supermarket food each month, with the discount shop supporting a food bank.
It also has hubs in Andover and Warrington.
"We have got to shut here on Saturday in order to clear everything down," Ms Beven said.
"If we can't move food it will all be sold, and anything we can store will go to Andover.
"We've been told by the council to refer our clients to other crisis food banks in the area, but If they can handle an extra 32,000 people then that will be a bit of a shock," she added.
She said their scheme processed about 300 pallets of fresh, frozen and chilled food every month.
She said she had approached the council to temporarily take over the former Co-Op premises at Dawley which it owned and recently became vacant, but nothing had been agreed.
Telford and Wrekin Council has been approached for a comment.
