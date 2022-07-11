Woman killed in Much Wenlock crash
Published
A woman has died and three others injured in a crash in Much Wenlock.
Ambulance crews were called to Bridgnorth Road, Newton, at 14:15 BST on Sunday, with the air ambulance also deployed from RAF Cosford.
The woman, a driver of one of two cars involved, was confirmed dead at the scene.
A man and two boys in the second car were treated by crews before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
