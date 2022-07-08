Artist wanted to complete new Shropshire business park
An artist is needed to add the finishing touch to a new business park.
Shropshire Council said it wanted a sculpture for the site in Bishop's Castle and offered the artist the chance to leave "a lasting mark" on the town.
The business park has been paid for with the help of a £1.27m European grant.
The authority said the piece must include "something that is connected to Bishop's Castle".
Ed Potter, deputy leader of the council, added: "We are happy to give artists free rein when it comes to the design."
But he said the material used must be "durable and cleanable" and free from sharp edges.
Funding for the business park was confirmed in 2021 and construction began 12 months ago.
It is on schedule to be complete by September 2022 and will include eight units of varying sizes.
The deadline for artists to express an interest is 1 August and the winning design will be announced in September, with an installation date set for January 2023.
