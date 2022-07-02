Telford road closure warning ahead of resurfacing project
Motorists are being warned of closures affected a major road in Telford to make way for improvement works.
As part of the final phase of the A442 Eastern Primary improvement project, overnight closures will be in place from Monday.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it was the town's largest road resurfacing project in 10 years.
Full road closures will then be in place in sections along the A442 for six weeks from the end of July.
During the summer holidays, verges will be cleared of litter and ash trees that have succumbed to ash dieback disease will be felled.
The work is part of a £50m project to transform roads, footpaths and bridges in the town, the council said.
Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, thanked residents for their patience.
"As there is less traffic on our roads during the summer, hopefully the road closures won't be a major problem for those making essential journeys," he said.
