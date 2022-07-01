Two pet dogs killed in Telford house fire
- Published
Two pet dogs have died after a fire broke out at a family home.
Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the blaze in Brakenfield, Telford, at about 17:40 BST on Thursday.
The service said a Collie and Jack Russell there could not be saved.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, but the fire service has said it is believed to have started accidentally.
Crews were deployed after a call from a neighbour who saw smoke coming from the property.
"This was a tragic incident and we are very sorry for the loss of the family's dogs," said fire investigation officer Ross Donnelly.
"During our investigation we found the smoke alarms were not in the best location and I would urge all residents to check their smoke alarms are fixed onto the ceiling of every level in the home."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk