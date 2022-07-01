Thunderstorms cause flash floods in parts of Shropshire
Businesses and homes were flooded after thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of Shropshire.
The downpours on Thursday evening blocked the railway line at Wellington, operator Transport for Wales said.
One person had to be rescued by firefighters after their vehicle got stuck in floodwater on Haybridge Road, Telford.
Drivers on the M54 and A5 also faced long queues between Telford and Shrewsbury due to deep surface water.
Football club AFC Telford United appealed on Friday for volunteers with mops and buckets to help clear up after its offices flooded.
