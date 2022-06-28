Girls threatened with blades amid Nuneaton robberies
Teenage girls and a woman have been threatened with blades in a spate of four robberies, police said.
The attacks in Nuneaton between 21 June and 27 June are being linked, Warwickshire Police said.
The victims have had a bike, bag and an e-scooter stolen from them after being approached by groups of males, detectives said.
The force appealed for anyone with information "no matter how small it may seem" to come forward.
On 21 June, a 15-year-old girl was approached by three males at Bermuda Phoenix Centre on Bermuda Road.
One threatened her with a "bladed article" before another suspect is reported to have assaulted her, causing facial injuries, before her bike was stolen.
The second took place between 17:00 BST and 18:00 BST on 24 June at Jubilee Park on Greenmoor Road where a teenage girl had her bag stolen.
On Sunday, a woman in her 40s was riding an e-scooter on Orkney Close when she was approached by a group of around 10 teenage boys.
One is understood to have pushed her from behind causing her to fall and fracture her elbow.
The e-scooter was taken but subsequently returned, police said.
At 20:30 on Monday, a teenage girl was playing football at Jubilee Sports Centre, also on Greenmoor Road, when she was approached by a group of five males and one female.
They demanded the victim's speaker before producing a bladed weapon.
She suffered a stomach injury after being assaulted.
Det Insp Owen Fell said: "We would like to reassure the local community that we have begun a comprehensive investigation in response to these incidents.
"We're pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation, but we'd also appeal for anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to come forward."
