Stoke-on-Trent City Council takes action against developer
A council has started formal enforcement action against the developer of more than 200 homes.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said Barratt Developments was required to stick to a construction management plan during work on Meadow Lane in Trentham.
It said complaints included large vehicles used, deliveries before 08:00 and vehicles reversing from the site.
Barratt said it would ensure contractors were "reminded of their obligations".
The local authority has served a Breach of Condition Notice on the developer.
It said should further breaches occur, then the council could prosecute for non-compliance.
Planning permission was granted in 2019 to build 227 homes, with the condition that the developer adhere to the plan, the council said.
Councillor Daniel Jellyman, cabinet member for infrastructure, regeneration and heritage, said: "The city council, as acting the Local Planning Authority, has been dismayed at the number of residential complaints we have received for this site.
"On further investigation, we have found a number of serious breaches to the CMP, of which we have acted accordingly, inspecting and ensuring the correct actions are taken.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank residents for reporting the issues directly to us."
The council said it would be monitoring the site going forward.
A spokesperson for Barratt Manchester said: "We apologise to residents for any inconvenience and we will continue to ensure that our contractors are reminded of their obligations.
"We have been providing regular road sweeping and are committed to working closely with the council at this development."
