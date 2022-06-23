Three-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Broseley road
- Published
A 3m (9ft) deep sinkhole has opened up in a road.
The hole, which measures 4m (13ft) by 2m (6ft) across was discovered in Park View, Broseley, Shropshire on Wednesday.
The hole was assessed by the Coal Board who believe it was caused by a ground water issue developing over a number of years, the council said.
The authority said it did not believe the hole was likely to get any bigger and it had not worsened overnight.
It said it is working with a contractor to begin the next phase of work, which will be to excavate the hole and check the ground is stable at the bottom.
