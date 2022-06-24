Oakengates town centre plans revealed in public exhibition
- Published
Plans for a revamp of Oakengates town centre will go on show later.
After two years of public consultation activities, proposals for "Oakengates Theatre Quarter" will be revealed at The Place theatre.
Residents called for improved public spaces and a better theatre arrival experience, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
The funding will come from the government's Towns Fund, after the local authority secured £22.3m.
The money will be used to regenerate Telford Town Centre, Wellington and Oakengates.
Telford and Wrekin Council Leader, Shaun Davies, said: "The Towns Fund will deliver a bold transformational programme across the Telford and Wrekin borough over the next five years.
"This public exhibition is the next step in bringing the Oakengates plans to fruition."
The proposals include the redevelopment of the area between The Place, Limes Walk and Market Street, currently known as Theatre Square.
In a joint statement, Oakengates councillors Stephen Reynolds, Hilda Rhodes and Gilly Reynolds said improving the facilities "would "attract more visitors and give our residents a town centre to be proud of".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk