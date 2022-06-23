Attempted murder charge over Telford stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder over a stabbing in Telford.
Police said a 31-year-old male suffered serious injuries on Sutton Road in Admaston near Wellington at about 06:10 BST on Sunday.
He was described as being in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
The accused, Hoshmand Fatah, 26, of Peveril Street, Nottingham, appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, police said.
