Van crashes into Bishop's Castle town square building

Collision involving a van and a buildingKeith Whiddon
West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed they were not called to the scene

A van crashed and became embedded in a building in a town's market square.

Emergency services were called to Market Square in Bishop's Castle, Shropshire, on Thursday morning.

Pictures taken at the scene show a silver van embedded into a property ornately decorated with a green floral pattern.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been contacted but there had been no need for action. West Mercia Police has been contacted.

Two crews of firefighters attended the scene in Market Square, Bishop's Castle
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 08:00 on Thursday

