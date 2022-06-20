Wellington: Murder charge after 'garden fight' stabbing
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing following reports of a fight in a garden.
Emergency services were called to a property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, on Saturday where a 52-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.
The accused, John Walker, 64, of Fowler Close, was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, West Mercia Police said.
The force thanked the community for support with its inquiries.
