CCTV appeal after third Telford stabbing
- Published
A man has been injured in the third stabbing in Telford in 48 hours.
Emergency services were called to a property in Admaston, near Wellington, at about 06:10 BST on Sunday following reports of an attack.
The victim, 32, was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition, West Mercia Police said.
The force has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation and we believe this man may be able to assist us with our inquiries," said Det Sgt Paul Drury, who added the three stabbings were not thought to be related.
"I urge anyone who may have seen the man pictured to get in contact with us as soon as possible."
The appeal comes after a man died and another was left injured in two separate Telford stabbings within hours of each other.
A 52-year-old man suffered a knife wound during a fight in a garden in Wellington on Saturday.
'Unsettling circumstances'
He was pronounced dead at the scene on Fowler Close and a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The incident followed another on Friday in which a man was stabbed in Telford town centre after a car crash.
Det Sgt Drury said: "We have seen multiple knife-related incidents in the Wellington area of Telford this weekend, and understand how unsettling these circumstances can be.
"I hope to reassure you by confirming that the three incidents that occurred in the last 48 hours are unrelated and our investigating officers are doing all they can to bring justice to those involved."
