Help to turn Shropshire chapel into refugee home 'overwhelming'
- Published
Volunteers turning a chapel into a home for a Ukrainian family said support from the community had been overwhelming.
Stiperstones' Methodist chapel in Shropshire is being transformed into a home for six.
An open day was taking place on Saturday so more people could find out how they can help.
Church treasurer Eddie Mytton said the transformation was already going "very well".
He said local tradespeople had been "very generous with pricing" and people had been walking in and giving donations of hundreds of pounds.
Rea Valley Methodist Churches group, which also run chapels in Minsterley and Pontesbury, have said they hoped to create "a support network" for people coming to live in Shropshire.
"This family will need support for the next however long but they will need the support of the community when we've done our job," Mr Mytton told BBC Radio Shropshire.
The Methodist chapel stopped running services so it could become a retreat centre for visitors and hold occasional services and meetings.
The entrance is being turned into a living area and the home will also have three double bedrooms which will allow an extended family to live there.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk