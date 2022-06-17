Telford's Station Quarter development plans on show

Artists impression of planned changesTelford and Wrekin Council
Telford and Wrekin Council is seeking feedback on the plans

Multi-million pound plans to rebuild part of Telford's town centre have gone on display.

The first phase of the Station Quarter, which is due to be completed by 2025, will include new homes, a hotel and an enterprise centre.

Telford and Wrekin Council has secured over £200m of match-funding from the private sector to support the project, along with £22.3m from the Towns Fund.

It said the aim was to make the area more accessible.

Public exhibitions are being set up in venues around the town, and visitors are being asked for their feedback on the proposals.

Telford and Wrekin Council
The plans include one to two-bed apartments and two to three-bedroom homes

The Station Quarter covers an area between Telford Central railway station and the shopping centre and the council described it as "a site made up of cleared sites which used to be occupied by unsustainable and outdated office buildings".

Telford and Wrekin Council
The plans cover an area connecting the town centre's railway station with the shopping centre

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: "Previously the centre of Telford was a shopping centre and the town park, but now it's a thriving town centre and this next phase of the project will create new homes and new jobs."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics