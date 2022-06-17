Shropshire searches for more carers
- Published
More carers are being sought in Shropshire.
The council is holding three recruitment drives in the county, with the first on Friday to promote "rewarding" jobs in social care.
The authority said there were currently "plenty of job opportunities" in a range of roles.
It comes as the number of adults waiting for social care in England has risen to more than 500,000.
The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) said last year the figure was about 294,000.
Shropshire Partners in Care, which represents care providers, said there were shortages across the sector in the county and most employers were recruiting.
The body added it was an "opportunity to make a positive difference to people's lives".
The three careers events will all be held in June, with the first at Bailey Head in Oswestry, followed by The Square in Shrewsbury on 23 June and Castle Square in Ludlow the following day.
Simon Jones, cabinet member for adult social care at Shropshire Council, said there were opportunities for people leaving education and also some for people looking to change careers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk