Bomb disposal team called to Muller yoghurt factory
- Published
Bomb disposal experts have been called to a yoghurt factory after a suspicious package was discovered.
West Mercia Police said a 100m (328ft) cordon was set up around the Muller site at Market Drayton, in Shropshire, on Wednesday evening.
It covered an area from the A53 to the Tern Hill Roundabout and people were asked to avoid the area.
The roads have since reopened, but the force has not yet said what was discovered.
The site is the UK headquarters of Muller.
