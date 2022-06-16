Off-grid bus station officially opened in Telford later
- Published
A bus station that will generate its own electricity via wind turbines and solar panels is being opened later.
Telford and Wrekin Council said its new off-grid facility in Wellington is a first in the UK.
The green energy will power lighting, CCTV and live timetable information in each shelter which are made of recycled plastic bottles.
Over its lifespan, the council said the carbon savings were equivalent to planting more than 750 trees.
Each shelter will generate approximately 820 kilowatt-hours a year - enough electricity to supply a house for three months, the authority said.
More of the eco-bus shelters are being rolled out across the borough over the next two years, contributing to the council's aim to be net zero by 2030.
Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: "The bus shelters are another step forward in our green journey to help tackle the climate emergency.
"We are pioneering the installation of smart shelters powered by solar panels and micro wind turbine technology and were one of the first in the region to welcome bus stops with living roofs - clear examples of how we're actively embedding renewable technology and bringing it to life - helping improve the borough's climate, biodiversity and air quality."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk