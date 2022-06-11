Shropshire father and daughter in charity UK tandem ride
A father and daughter duo are set to ride a tandem bike across the length of the UK for charity.
Amelia Bedford and father Stewart, from Shrawardine in Shropshire, will start a ride from Land's End to John O'Groats later.
The pair are taking on the challenge in honour of Amelia's friend Jack Fenton, who died earlier this year.
Despite being "complete amateur" cyclists, they have already raised over £4,000.
Miss Bedford, 20, said she met Mr Fenton through the National Citizen Service.
He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2019, she said, and despite multiple treatments, died in February.
"We got on really well, we spent so much time together," Miss Bedford said.
"It has been a really difficult time so my dad came up with something really positive to do."
Describing the training as "difficult to start with", the pair were cycling just five miles at a time, but are now able to ride up to 65 miles (105km).
"The hardest bit will be doing it day after day," Miss Bedford added.
Mr Bedford, 58, said: "We seem to work together quite well on the tandem."
The pair will be sharing updates on their Facebook page - Jogle in memory of Jack Fenton - and also have an online Just Giving page top raise money for two cancer charities The Harry Johnson Trust and Be More Frank.
They hope to complete the challenge by 25 June and have also raised £2,000 through a charity auction.
