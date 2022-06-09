Shrewsbury council apologises over Greenfields park site sale
A council has apologised for its "failures" over the wrongful sale of a piece of parkland in Shrewsbury.
Part of Greenfields Recreation Ground was sold to a housing developer in 2017 and earmarked for 15 homes.
But Shrewsbury Town Council was criticised in a judicial review and by auditors for failing to identify the status of the land before selling it.
The Supreme Court is due to hear a case brought by campaigners against the sale, in December.
Greenfields Community Group wants the land to be returned to public ownership.
At a special town council meeting on Wednesday night at Theatre Severn, up to 60 residents listened to the findings of an independent inquiry.
Written by Michael Redfern QC, the 167-page report found no evidence of criminality or wrongdoing on the part of the council, following serious allegations of impropriety.
However, Mr Redfern noted council officers were guilty of "delay, causing irritation and frustration".
Council leader Alan Mosley said the local authority apologised "unreservedly" to local residents for "the errors and lack of communication".
In a proposal to the council, he said: "The National Auditor confirmed that we were at fault in selling the land and pointed out that there were 'serious governance failings'."
Ahead of a town council meeting on 27 June, new recommendations were issued by Mr Mosley.
One instructs the four group leaders on the council to explore "means by which the site can be returned to public ownership and made available as a public amenity".
Peter Day, from Greenfields Community Group, said: "After quite a long battle to be heard, it looks like the Redfern report has made a big difference and the town council is moving to rectify the mistakes they made.
"It's a positive outcome for the community."
