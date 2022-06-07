Birds to be culled after Ludlow avian flu outbreak
Birds are to be culled following a confirmed outbreak of avian flu.
A 1.8-mile (3km) protection zone and a six-mile (10km) surveillance zone have been put in place around a commercial site near Ludlow, Shropshire.
All poultry on the property is to be humanely culled, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
Keepers of birds in the area must take measures to keep themselves and birds safe, Shropshire Council added.
The strain of (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed at the property on Tuesday, and follows the confirmation of the strain at another premises near Ludlow on 1 June.
Measures to be taken by bird keepers include recording visitors to premises and the movement of any of their captive birds.
Officials say the risk to human health is low but infected birds should not be touched.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on 3 November. It was extended on 29 November, requiring all bird owners to keep the animals indoors.
