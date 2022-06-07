Plans to create bathing sites on rivers Teme and Leam
Plans have been revealed to create two stretches of bathing rivers as part of a move to improve water quality.
Severn Trent Water is looking to create two trial sections on the River Teme in Ludlow, Shropshire, and the Leam in Warwickshire.
This week teams will be creating trial holes in Ludlow to better understand the ground conditions ahead of work starting in 2023.
It said it hoped to keep disruption "to a minimum".
Currently there is only one river in England with designated bathing water status, the River Wharfe in Ilkley.
Severn Trent's Green Recovery programme is looking to create nine miles (15km) of bathing quality waters by 2025.
It is investing £78m on the projects in Shropshire and Warwickshire.
Wilfred Denga, project lead for Severn Trent said: "Before we can start making the improvements that will work towards bathing rivers created in Ludlow, we need to fully understand the ground conditions first.
"By doing this early investigative work we can really get to grips with what we're working with, meaning when we come to begin construction properly we know what to expect and everything can start smoothly."
Work is expected to take three weeks to complete.
Temeside, in Ludlow, will be closed along the section that comes of the junction with Old Street, alongside the river.
Work will involve digging various trial holes and use of specialist equipment to take geotechnical samples.
