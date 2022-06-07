Views sought on Whitchurch £12.1m swimming pool plans
- Published
people are being urged to have their say on plans for a new £12.1m swimming pool and leisure centre in Whitchurch.
Shropshire Council is proposing to replace the existing facilities which have been closed since March 2020.
Earlier this year, the council said it was prioritising the scheme ahead of plans for a competition pool at Sundorne Sports Village and the rebuild of the Quarry pool, both in Shrewsbury.
The Whitchurch plans include a new pool, gym and café.
The local authority said investigations to identify the cause of an ongoing leak at the old pool and the practicalities of carrying out repair works show the defects "are such that it will not be able to reopen in its present guise" and a new centre would be the "most viable and cost-effective" option.
Councillor Cecilia Motley, cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, said: "Everyone has been very disappointed that the centre at Whitchurch has been unable to reopen, and this is a situation that is not going to change as the building is not structurally sound.
"A new facility would be a massive benefit to all and is something Shropshire Council is committed to delivering."
In April, Shropshire Council said "rapidly escalating construction costs", and Whitchurch being without a pool, meant both Shrewsbury projects were being put on hold.
Some campaigners in Shrewsbury have been battling for years to keep a pool in the town centre.
The consultation on the Whitchurch plans will run until 31 July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk